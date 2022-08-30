People reported trapped after building collapses in Kano, Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An unknown amount of people are reportedly trapped in the rubble of a building that collapsed in Kano, Nigeria.

The two-story building is reportedly a Beirut Road mobile phone market.

"Rescue operations have begun by officials of the Kano State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, and the police," TVC News reports.

Witnesses on scene say people trapped inside cannot be rescued because there is no available equipment to do so.

An excavator is reportedly headed to the scene. So far three people have been pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital, Daily Trust reports.

Women and children are believed to be inside the building still.

One of the volunteers involved in the rescue operation told the Daily Trust that concerns about cracks in the building were previously brought up to the builders.