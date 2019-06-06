Pennsylvania woman, 51, died in similar circumstances as three American tourists at Dominican resort a year ago

The family of a Pennsylvania woman who was vacationing in the Dominican Republic last year says she died in her room at a resort that is part of a popular hotel chain where the deaths of three other U.S. tourists last month are under investigation.

Relatives of Yvette Monique Sport, 51, told Fox29 Philadelphia she was visiting the popular tourist spot last June, and stayed at the Bahia Principe Resort in Punta Cana. They say that Sport had a drink from the mini bar inside her room, later went to bed, and never woke up.

The report of Sport’s death comes on the heels of the known deaths of three U.S. tourists in five days that occurred in their rooms at hotels owned by the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts group.

Her death certificate listed “heart attack” as the cause.

"She was 51 years of age, relatively healthy, no reason for her to go on vacation and die so suddenly," her sister, Felecia Nieves, told FOX 29.

The details of her actions preceding her death are identical to that of Miranda Schaup-Werner of Allentown, Penn., who collapsed and died on May 25 after having a drink from the room mini bar. Five days later, on May 30, another couple, Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead in their room.

Schaup died at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville, Holmes and Day died at the adjacent Bahia Principe La Romana.

"It makes me question at this point is this cause of death even true," Nieves said.

Sport was vacationing there with her fiancé, Howard Taltoan, and their friends.

"We were promised within three months that we would receive a toxicology report to this day, which is almost a year now we’ve got nothing," Nieves said.

"I think the State Department needs to step in and investigate these deaths something is not right," Taltoan said.

The report noted that U.S. federal data show that in 2018, 13 American deaths were reported in the Dominican Republican. It did not include Sport’s death because it was declared by Dominican authorities to have been caused by natural causes.

Fox News asked the Bahia Principe group on Tuesday if other Americans have died on its properties in the last two years. They have not yet responded.