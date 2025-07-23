Delta plane aborts takeoff in Mexico City after plane nearly lands on top of aircraft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Delta Air Lines passenger jet aborted takeoff this week in Mexico City after its flight crew observed another plane landing in front of it on the same runway.

The incident Monday involving Delta Flight 590 happened just days after a pilot of a SkyWest Airlines flight operated by Delta Air Lines was forced to perform an "aggressive maneuver" to avoid a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber. Another Delta flight also experienced an apparent engine fire shortly after departing from Los Angeles last week, forcing it to turn around.

"Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital regarding the Mexico City incident. "We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly – part of Delta’s extensive training."

The spokesperson said the Boeing 737-800 plane, carrying 144 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants, was initiating its takeoff process for Atlanta Monday morning when the flight crew spotted another plane landing in front of them. That plane was identified in media reports as an Embraer E190 operated by Aeromexico.

B-52 WAS ON FAA-APPROVED FLIGHT PATH BEFORE DELTA REGIONAL JET NEAR MISS, AIR FORCE SAYS

The flight crew safely stopped the takeoff and returned to a gate at the airport, according to the spokesperson.

Then after taking on additional fuel and consulting with Delta safety and flight operations officials, the plane left Mexico City for Georgia about three hours later.

The Delta spokesperson also said the airline filed reports with aviation authorities in Mexico as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

DELTA FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT LAX FOLLOWING VISIBLE ENGINE FIRE CAPTURED ON VIDEO

Officials said Delta Flight 590 and Aeromexico Flight 1631 were just 200 feet apart at the time of the incident, with the Delta aircraft only reaching speeds of about 60 mph before braking, according to WSB-TV.

Aeromexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are working closely with the corresponding authorities to conduct a detailed investigation," a spokesperson told Simple Flying. "At Aeromexico, the safety of our customers and employees is, and will always be, our highest priority."