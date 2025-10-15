Parents of 2 US citizens demand return of their sons’ bodies and all deceased hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Americans were still among the deceased hostages held by Hamas on Wednesday, as the Palestinian terror group released failed to meet the terms of President Trump’s peace plan.

Nineteen-year-old U.S.-Israeli dual citizen Itay Chen was initially believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, while serving along the Gaza border, but was later declared dead by the IDF. His body is still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, a fellow American-Israeli from New York, was killed in battle that same day, and his body remains in captivity.

"This two-year emotional roller coaster has reached one of its highest peaks," said Ronen Neutra, father of Omer Neutra, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

On Monday, Neutra met with Trump for an hour during the president's visit to Israel.

"We voiced our concern that no deceased hostage should remain in Gaza. We know we’re dealing with a terror organization that exploits every grey area in any deal. While the living hostages were returned as agreed, we’re already seeing violations," Neutra said. "The president assured us he would do everything to bring our children home."

Earlier Wednesday, Neutra and his wife went to sleep only at 3 a.m, after learning that the four bodies released by Hamas once again did not include their son — and that one of them wasn’t even a hostage.

"I expect the United States to exert strong pressure on the mediators," Neutra told Fox News Digital. "We’ve heard that Washington has spoken directly with Hamas in Egypt, and we demand full implementation of the agreement — or serious consequences: halting humanitarian aid, and stopping the movement of goods and people through the Rafah Crossing.

"Our expectation is for President Trump to ensure that the two American citizens still held by Hamas — our son Omer and Itay Chen — are brought home for burial," he continued. "After two years of fighting for this, we deserve closure — and our son deserves proper burial in the land he loved and defended."

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas was obligated to return all 28 bodies alongside the 20 living captives freed on Monday. However, the terror group has so far delivered only seven bodies — four on Monday and three more on Tuesday night — in clear violation of the deal.

"There is a diplomatic effort to make sure the agreement is fulfilled," said Ruby Chen, the father of Itay Chen, father of the other remaining American held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"Hamas did not provide the majority of the hostages yesterday, and we — the families — are, of course, very disappointed," he continued. "Especially as an American citizen, I’m disappointed that the United States was not able to bring my son back. We demand that the window of opportunity that exists today to release the remaining hostages not be lost."

"The U.S. and the mediators must put pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages," Chen added, "and leverage the agreed-upon components — such as the release of Palestinian prisoners and the reopening of the Rafah Crossing."

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday that one of the four bodies Hamas returned to Israel late Tuesday did not belong to any of the identified hostages.

President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to Hamas on Tuesday, vowing that the U.S. would act if the terrorist group fails to lay down its arms.

"They said they were going to disarm, and if they don’t, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Prof. Hagai Levine, head of the Health Team for the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, described the emotional toll on families still awaiting news.

"It has a tremendous psychological impact — families cannot move forward until there is certainty, a proper burial, and full confidence regarding the fate of their loved ones," Levine told Fox News Digital.

"That’s why bringing back all hostages — living and deceased — is critical for families, and for the nation as a whole, to begin healing," he added.

Levine explained that the identification and verification process for deceased hostages is carried out at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv.

"I’m in close contact with the staff at the institute," he said. "We have complete trust in them. They use advanced technology and multiple methods for identification — including individual markings, unique tattoos, fingerprints, DNA comparison with pre-acquired family samples, and full-body CT scans."

He cautioned that the process could take time, citing previous cases such as that of Shiri Bibas, whose body Hamas initially substituted with that of a Gazan woman before eventually returning her actual remains.

"Receiving the news is also a critical and emotional moment," Levine continued. "It can bring a measure of relief and closure, but it’s also an extremely stressful time — and we’re there to support the families. Those still waiting fear their loved ones will be forgotten. The mission isn’t complete until everyone is brought back to Israel."

Israel’s Kan 11 reported on Tuesday, citing Qatari media, that Egyptian teams had begun assisting in efforts to locate the remains of deceased hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent a letter to U.S. Middle East Envoy Witkoff, expressing their gratitude.

"We are immensely grateful and overjoyed to see 20 of our loved ones back home, finally reuniting with the families who have fought tirelessly for their return for so long. However, what we feared is now happening before our eyes. Only four deceased hostages are coming home today," the letter said.

"We must ensure that all remaining hostages come home. We cannot rest, and we know you will not rest, until every last hostage is returned," it added.