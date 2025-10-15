Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Parents of 2 US citizens demand return of their sons’ bodies and all deceased hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

'This two-year emotional roller coaster has reached one of its highest peaks,' father of American says

By Amelie Botbol Fox News
close
President Trump issues stern warning to Hamas Video

President Trump issues stern warning to Hamas

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on efforts to secure peace in the Middle East on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Americans were still among the deceased hostages held by Hamas on Wednesday, as the Palestinian terror group released failed to meet the terms of President Trump’s peace plan.

Nineteen-year-old U.S.-Israeli dual citizen Itay Chen was initially believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, while serving along the Gaza border, but was later declared dead by the IDF. His body is still held by Hamas in Gaza. 

Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, a fellow American-Israeli from New York, was killed in battle that same day, and his body remains in captivity.

TRUMP ISSUES DIRE WARNING TO HAMAS: IF THEY DON’T DISARM ‘WE WILL DISARM THEM’

Omer Neutra IDF shared photo

Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old American-Israeli, who served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps, was confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday. He died Oct. 7, IDF said.  (Israel Defense Forces/X)

"This two-year emotional roller coaster has reached one of its highest peaks," said Ronen Neutra, father of Omer Neutra, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

On Monday, Neutra met with Trump for an hour during the president's visit to Israel.

"We voiced our concern that no deceased hostage should remain in Gaza. We know we’re dealing with a terror organization that exploits every grey area in any deal. While the living hostages were returned as agreed, we’re already seeing violations," Neutra said. "The president assured us he would do everything to bring our children home."

Earlier Wednesday, Neutra and his wife went to sleep only at 3 a.m, after learning that the four bodies released by Hamas once again did not include their son — and that one of them wasn’t even a hostage.

Hostage families

The U.S. hostage families met incoming SPEHA Director Adam Boehler. The families thanked President Trump and his administration for all they have done on the hostage crisis including securing the release of additional hostages than detailed in the current hostage framework. Boehler shared his commitment to release the U.S. hostages in Gaza. From left to right: Ronen Neutra, Jonathan Dekel Chen, Adi Alexander, Orna Neutra, Yael Alexander, Adam Boehler and Ruby Chen (Ruby Chen)

"I expect the United States to exert strong pressure on the mediators," Neutra told Fox News Digital. "We’ve heard that Washington has spoken directly with Hamas in Egypt, and we demand full implementation of the agreement — or serious consequences: halting humanitarian aid, and stopping the movement of goods and people through the Rafah Crossing.

"Our expectation is for President Trump to ensure that the two American citizens still held by Hamas — our son Omer and Itay Chen — are brought home for burial," he continued. "After two years of fighting for this, we deserve closure — and our son deserves proper burial in the land he loved and defended."

TRUMP HAS FREED MORE THAN 70 US HOSTAGES IN LESS THAN A YEAR; BIDEN RELEASED AROUND 70 IN FOUR YEARS

Ruby Chen addresses the U.N. Security Council in New York.

Ruby Chen addressed the U.N. Security Council, calling for more action to bring the hostages home from Gaza. Ruby's son Itay is still being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. (Bianca Otero)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas was obligated to return all 28 bodies alongside the 20 living captives freed on Monday. However, the terror group has so far delivered only seven bodies — four on Monday and three more on Tuesday night — in clear violation of the deal. 

"There is a diplomatic effort to make sure the agreement is fulfilled," said Ruby Chen, the father of Itay Chen, father of the other remaining American held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"Hamas did not provide the majority of the hostages yesterday, and we — the families — are, of course, very disappointed," he continued. "Especially as an American citizen, I’m disappointed that the United States was not able to bring my son back. We demand that the window of opportunity that exists today to release the remaining hostages not be lost."

Italy seen smiling while wearing an IDF uniform

Ruby Chen's son, IDF Sergeant Itay Chen was serving along the Gaza border when he was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.  (IDF)

"The U.S. and the mediators must put pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages," Chen added, "and leverage the agreed-upon components — such as the release of Palestinian prisoners and the reopening of the Rafah Crossing."

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday that one of the four bodies Hamas returned to Israel late Tuesday did not belong to any of the identified hostages.

IDF SAYS BODY TURNED OVER BY HAMAS DOESN'T MATCH ANY HOSTAGES

Omer Neutra

Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of U.S.-Israeli citizen Omer Neutra held hostage in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to Hamas on Tuesday, vowing that the U.S. would act if the terrorist group fails to lay down its arms.

"They said they were going to disarm, and if they don’t, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Prof. Hagai Levine, head of the Health Team for the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, described the emotional toll on families still awaiting news.

Ambulances in Gaza

Hamas hands over 11 Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City, Gaza on Nov. 27, 2023.  (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"It has a tremendous psychological impact — families cannot move forward until there is certainty, a proper burial, and full confidence regarding the fate of their loved ones," Levine told Fox News Digital.

"That’s why bringing back all hostages — living and deceased — is critical for families, and for the nation as a whole, to begin healing," he added.

Levine explained that the identification and verification process for deceased hostages is carried out at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv.

"I’m in close contact with the staff at the institute," he said. "We have complete trust in them. They use advanced technology and multiple methods for identification — including individual markings, unique tattoos, fingerprints, DNA comparison with pre-acquired family samples, and full-body CT scans."

He cautioned that the process could take time, citing previous cases such as that of Shiri Bibas, whose body Hamas initially substituted with that of a Gazan woman before eventually returning her actual remains.

The bodies of American citizens Itay Chen, left, and Omer Neutra, right, have not yet been returned by Hamas.

The bodies of American citizens Itay Chen, left, and Omer Neutra, right, have not yet been returned to Israel by Hamas.  (The Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"Receiving the news is also a critical and emotional moment," Levine continued. "It can bring a measure of relief and closure, but it’s also an extremely stressful time — and we’re there to support the families. Those still waiting fear their loved ones will be forgotten. The mission isn’t complete until everyone is brought back to Israel."

Israel’s Kan 11 reported on Tuesday, citing Qatari media, that Egyptian teams had begun assisting in efforts to locate the remains of deceased hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent a letter to U.S. Middle East Envoy Witkoff, expressing their gratitude.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are immensely grateful and overjoyed to see 20 of our loved ones back home, finally reuniting with the families who have fought tirelessly for their return for so long. However, what we feared is now happening before our eyes. Only four deceased hostages are coming home today," the letter said.

"We must ensure that all remaining hostages come home. We cannot rest, and we know you will not rest, until every last hostage is returned," it added. 

Amelie Botbol is a freelance journalist based in Tel Aviv. Her articles have appeared in the New York Post, Canada’s National Post, and the Washington Times. Amelie can be followed on X @DatReporter 

Close modal

Continue