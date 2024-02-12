Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Parcel bomb defused after delivery to Greek senior judge

No one has claimed responsibility for attack on Thessaloniki judge

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Explosives experts in northern Greece on Monday safely defused a parcel bomb that had been delivered to a senior judge at her courthouse office, police said.

4 KILLED IN SHOOTING AT GREEK SHIPPING COMPANY, INCLUDING SUSPECTED GUNMAN

The judge in the country's second-largest city of Thessaloniki found the package suspicious and didn't open it, calling court police who evacuated the building.

Greek flag

The Greek flag is photographed cast against a clear sky. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Few members of the public were in the courthouse at the time, as most trials have been postponed due to a lawyers' strike.

A scan revealed an explosive device, which army bomb experts defused.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar attacks have been carried out in recent years by small far-left militant groups targeting symbols of authority.