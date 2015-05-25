Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 12, 2015

Palestinian wounded in clashes with Israeli troops dies, latest casualty of recent violence

By | Associated Press
    A Palestinian mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Yehya, who died from wounds in clashes with Israeli troops the night before, during his funeral procession, in the al-Araqa village in the west bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, April 28, 2015. The officials say Yehya died on Tuesday at a hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus. Palestinians say he was shot in the abdomen the on Monday night after hurling rocks at Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (The Associated Press)

    A Palestinian man kisses the forehead of Mohammed Yehya, who died from wounds in clashes with Israeli troops the night before, during his funeral procession, in the al-Araqa village in the west bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, April 28, 2015. The officials say Yehya died on Tuesday at a hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus. Palestinians say he was shot in the abdomen the on Monday night after hurling rocks at Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (The Associated Press)

    Palestinian men carry the lifeless body of Palestinian Mohammed Yehya, who died from wounds in clashes with Israeli troops the night before, during his funeral procession, in the al-Araqa village in the west bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, April 28, 2015. The officials say Yehya died on Tuesday at a hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus. Palestinians say he was shot in the abdomen the on Monday night after hurling rocks at Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – Palestinian officials say a 21-year-old Palestinian man wounded in clashes with Israeli troops the night before has died.

The officials say Mohammed Yehya died on Tuesday at a hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus. Palestinians say he was shot in the abdomen the on Monday night after hurling rocks at Israeli troops.

The military says troops identified a group of Palestinians trying to breech the security fence of a West Bank settlement and called on them to desist. It says that when they did not, the troops opened fire toward their lower extremities.

Over the weekend, Palestinians carried out three separate attacks against Israeli police. Two knife-wielding attackers were shot dead.