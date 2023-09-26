Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia

Pakistani military raid kills 3 militants in former Taliban stronghold

Afghan Taliban takeover has emboldened group's Pakistani counterparts

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pakistani troops raided a suspected militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed three militants, the military said Tuesday.

A militant commander was among those killed in the shootout late on Monday in Khyber, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement.

The military did not provide any additional details, saying only the targeted militants had attacked Pakistani troops in the past.

NORTH KOREAN BORDERS OPEN TO FOREIGN VISITORS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE COVID-19: REPORT

Fox News Asia graphic

A Pakistani raid on a militant hideout near Afghanistan resulted in three militants dead on Monday night.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who two years ago seized Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks against police and troops.