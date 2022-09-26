Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan
Published

Pakistan journalist arrested for allegedly aiding his son in wife's death

Pakistan police say the journalist's son confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell, tried to hide her body in a bathtub

Associated Press
Pakistani police arrested a veteran journalist for his alleged involvement in his son's beating death of his new wife at their suburban home, police said Sunday.

Police officer Mohammad Faizan said Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in the capital of Islamabad on Sunday accused of aiding his son.

Police were to interrogate him for his role in the death of Sara Inam, 37, who married Amir's son Shahnawaz four months ago.

People stand on top of a building decorated with a large flag of Pakistan ahead of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on Aug. 12, 2022.

People stand on top of a building decorated with a large flag of Pakistan ahead of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on Aug. 12, 2022.  The Pakistan police arrested a journalist who they say aided in his son's crime. (ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Inam was allegedly killed Friday by Shahnawaz at the couple's home after a row over a family issue. Shahnawaz was arrested and police say he confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell and then later tried to hide her body in a bathtub.

Pakistan has a bad track record regarding freedom of expression and several journalists have been assaulted and detained by police in recent months.