Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Oscar Wilde's stolen ring recovered by 'art detective'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A stolen ring once belonging to the famed Irish writer Oscar Wilde has been recovered nearly 20 years after it was stolen from Britain’s Oxford University, according to reports.

Arthur Brand, a Dutchman nicknamed the “Indiana Jones of the Art World” for successfully recovering high-profile stolen artworks, used his connections in the underworld to track down Wilde’s ring, AFP reported.

The ring, which Wilde gave to a fellow student in 1876, was stolen during a burglary in 2002 at Oxford’s Magdalen College. At the time, the ring was worth about $45,000.

The stolen ring that had belonged to Oscar Wilde was recovered some 20 years later.

The stolen ring that had belonged to Oscar Wilde was recovered some 20 years later. (Getty, File)

The burglary remained unsolved for years, with fears that the ring – made from 18-carat gold – may have been melted down.

650-YEAR OLD BURIED TREASURE FOUND IN AUSTRIAN BACKYARD

“We had given up hope of seeing it again,” Mark Blandford-Baker, Magdalen College’s home bursar, told AFP.

He said the university was “very pleased to have back a stolen item that forms part of a collection relating to one of our more famous alumni.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[W]e are extremely grateful to Arthur Brand for finding it and returning it to us,” Blandford-Baker said.

The ring is set to make its return to Magdalen College in a formal ceremony on Dec. 4.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.