Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

France

Ooh la law: France snuffing out smoking in parks, beaches, more

Ban covers parks, beaches, school zones but exempts café terraces

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
French President Macron's wife pushes his face in viral clip Video

French President Macron's wife pushes his face in viral clip

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife is seen pushing his face in a viral clip during their arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam. 

The French government is cracking down on cigarettes in public, announcing a sweeping outdoor smoking ban that aims to clear the air for the next generation of Parisians (and everyone else).

Beginning July 1, France will ban smoking in a wide range of outdoor public areas, including beaches, public parks, gardens, bus stops, sports venues and anywhere near schools, according to reporting from the BBC and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Tobacco must disappear where there are children," Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin told Ouest-France, a regional French newspaper, in an interview published Thursday.

21,000% SPIKE IN MA VAPE SEIZURES THROWS CIGARETTE BAN INTO QUESTION, EX-ATF OFFICIAL SAYS

A French protester lights a cigarette

A protester lights a cigarette during a demonstration organized by unions and youth organizations calling for the repeal of a pension law and the increase in salaries in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 1, 2024. (PAT BATARD/Hans Lucas via AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

"The freedom to smoke must end where the freedom of children to breathe fresh air begins."

Under the new rules, lighting up in these designated areas could earn violators a fine of up to $153, as reported by AFP. Enforcement will primarily be handled by regular police, though Vautrin said she’s counting on a dose of "self-regulation" from the public.

There’s a carve-out for culture, though. France’s iconic "terrasses," the bustling outdoor café seating areas, are exempt from the ban. 

Smokers can still enjoy a cigarette with their espresso and croissant, provided they’re seated at a café. The BBC confirmed that these social spaces, which are practically a national institution, won’t be affected.

SOUTH CAROLINA BILL WOULD BAN SMOKING INSIDE CARS WHILE CHILDREN ARE PASSENGERS

Cigarette and tobacco shop in Paris

A cigarette and tobacco shop in the 4th arrondissement of Paris is seen on Sept. 13, 2024. (ANTOINE BOUREAU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

E-cigarettes are also currently excluded from the restrictions, but Vautrin told Ouest-France that her office is working on future limits to the nicotine levels allowed in vapes.

The move marks a significant expansion of France’s existing anti-smoking laws.

Smoking has already been banned in restaurants, nightclubs and indoor public places since 2008. Local efforts to restrict smoking in public spaces have been growing steadily. According to AFP, more than 1,500 French municipalities have already enacted their own outdoor smoking bans and hundreds of beaches have been smoke-free for years.

A chef rolls a cigarette in Paris

A chef rolls a cigarette during a break outside a restaurant in Paris on April 8, 2025. (XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to data from the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction cited by the BBC, just 23.1% of French adults smoke daily, the lowest level ever recorded and a drop of over five percentage points since 2014.

Still, tobacco-related illnesses remain a leading cause of death. France’s National Committee Against Smoking reports that more than 75,000 people die each year from smoking, around 13% of all annual deaths in the country.

Support for the new restrictions appears strong. A report from La Ligue Contre le Cancer, a prominent French cancer association, found that nearly 80% of French citizens favor smoke-free public areas like parks, beaches and woodlands.

But while many in France welcome the move, some have raised concerns over the balance between public health and personal liberty. Conservatives may see the ban as another example of top-down government overreach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Be careful lighting up on your summer vacations in France this year as it may just get you a fine.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com