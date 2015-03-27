On the road, Obama eagerly promotes electric cars

President Barack Obama took a break from NATO meetings in Portugal and spent time on what's become one of his favorite activities — promoting electric cars.

After attending a meeting Saturday on Afghanistan, Obama checked out an Opel Ampera on display at the summit site. The electric vehicle is made by a General Motors in Detroit and will start going on sale in Europe next year.

Obama slid into the driver's seat and turned on the car. He noted how quiet it was and told reporters that the electric car "is the future."

Obama has made growth of a U.S.-based electric car battery industry a centerpiece of his economic and clean energy agenda. He has pledged to bring 1 million plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to U.S. roads by 2015.

___

Online:

Opel Ampera: http://www.opel-ampera.com

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — President Barack Obama took a break from NATO meetings in Portugal and spent time on what's become one of his favorite activities — promoting electric cars.

After attending a meeting Saturday on Afghanistan, Obama checked out an Opel Ampera on display at the summit site. The electric vehicle is made by a General Motors in Detroit and will start going on sale in Europe next year.

Obama slid into the driver's seat and turned on the car. He noted how quiet it was and told reporters that the electric car "is the future."

Obama has made growth of a U.S.-based electric car battery industry a centerpiece of his economic and clean energy agenda. He has pledged to bring 1 million plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to U.S. roads by 2015.

___

Online:

Opel Ampera: http://www.opel-ampera.com