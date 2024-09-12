The University of al-Qarawiyyin in Morocco holds Guinness World Record for oldest higher learning institution

Universities around the world have extensive histories. Fez, Morocco, is where you can find the school recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest higher learning institution in the world.

The University of al-Qarawiyyin is widely recognized as the oldest university in the world.

Founded as a mosque in 859 AD by Fatima al-Fihri, it was later added to Morocco's university system in 1963.

The female founder and her sister Mariam used the fortune passed down to them after their father died to create Al-Karaouine Mosque and University complex, according to the BBC.

The complex where the school is located is made up of a mosque, university and library, according to the source.

The school centers around education in Arabic language and Islamic literature. The school's curriculum also includes teachings in science, mathematics and foreign language.

Another school often recognized for its lengthy existence is the University of Bologna in Italy, which has been cited as the oldest continually operating university by several sources.

This university was established in 1088 and has remained operational.

The public university is the oldest in Europe, according to Guinness World Records.

The university has been a place of learning for many famous alumni, including the astronomer and mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus, who enrolled at the university in 1497.

In the 2022-23 school year, there were 96,984 students enrolled at the University of Bologna, which included 8,526 international students.

The school is made up of 31 departments, including architecture, engineering, economics, legal studies, mathematics, pharmacy and veterinary medical sciences.

The University of Oxford is also a school known for its long history. The founding of this university came a few years after the establishment of the University of Bologna.

It's believed that teaching at Oxford, in some form, dates back to 1096, though the university's website acknowledges that there is no clear date of origin.

The University of Oxford in England is considered to be the oldest university in the English-speaking world.

Even though the university's earliest days can be dated back to around 1096, the educational institution's popularity began to increase in 1167, when Henry II banned English students from studying at the University of Paris, according to Oxford's website.

As for the oldest university in the United States, that title goes to Harvard University, which was founded Oct. 28, 1636. The Ivy League school is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The acceptance rate at the university is 3%.