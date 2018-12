Officials: Ukrainian journalist kidnapped by rebels in western Syria

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says a Ukrainian woman who worked as an interpreter for a Russian TV crew in Syria has been kidnapped by rebels in the country's west.

Ankhar Kochneva was kidnapped in western Syria on Oct. 9 by the members of the Free Syrian Army, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Dikusarov said Tuesday.

Dikusarov said Kochneva contacted her colleagues at a Russian television channel and said she was being held in "satisfactory conditions."

Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Syria are working together on securing Kochneva's release, Dikusarov said.