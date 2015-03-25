Official: International and local observers to enhance transparency in Kenya elections

An official says Kenya's March elections will be closely monitored by the international community and local groups to help identify potential problems that may lead to tensions in the electoral process.

Five years ago a flawed presidential vote sparked off protests and ethnic fighting that killed more than 1,000 people and drove 600,000 others from their homes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said Monday more than 1,014 international observers and more than 10,000 local observers have been accredited, and more applications for observers were still being processed. Tabitha Mutemi, the commission's communication director says the observers will enhance the transparency of the vote.

The European Union and the U.S. are among the nations that announced that they will send observers to monitor the elections.