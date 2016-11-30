Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 30, 2016

NYPD arrests two men in connection to Penn Station fatal shooting

New York Police Department officers investigate a shooting at a subway station entrance at 35th Street and Eighth Avenue, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in New York. Authorities said three people have been shot, one fatally. No suspects were immediately arrested. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – The NYPD has arrested and charged two men in connection with a fatal shooting near New York's Penn Station earlier this month.

Police on Monday identified the suspects as 23-year-old Francisco Alsina and 27-year-old Vincent Arcona, both of Long Island.

Alsina faces charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police charged Arcona with tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

Three men were shot on Nov. 9, one fatally, at a subway entrance near Penn Station following a confrontation.

Police say the three victims were at a nearby McDonald's when the gunman engaged them in a brief conversation, left the restaurant and then waited for them to exit.

