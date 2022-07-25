Expand / Collapse search
France
Published

75-year-old nudist arrested for shooting fellow nudist who exposed himself to woman

The victim was reportedly a nuisance at the nudist beach

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Police arrested a 75-year-old nudist who allegedly shot and killed another man, 46, on a nudist beach in Lyon, France, on Saturday.

The younger man, also naked, had reportedly been harassing people throughout the day by masturbating into the waves in front of beach-goers, according to the Daily Beast.

Things escalated when the younger man allegedly fondled himself in front of a woman sunbathing. She objected, and the pair began shouting at one another, drawing the attention of the older man.

The two men began arguing, and the older man ultimately retrieved a firearm from his bag and fatally shot the other man.

Nearby police officers heard the three shots and responded immediately. Police have not released the names of those involved.

The older man has been charged with voluntary homicide, according to French media.

It is not uncommon for French nudists to congregate near Lyon, where there are several beaches where clothing is banned. 

