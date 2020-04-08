Police confront nudist sunbathers over not wearing face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Face masks are apparently more important than pants when it comes to health and safety.

A group of sunbathing nudists in the Czech Republic were recently told they needed to cover up, just not in the way that most would expect. While they were completely free to remain nude, local ordinances required that they keep their mouths covered due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities in Lazne Bohdanec found about 75 people to be in violation of government orders in relation to the pandemic, the New York Post reports. According to the outlet, groups of “opportunistic nudists” were among those found to be in violation of the rules.

A police spokesperson confirmed to local outlets that people sunbathing in the area were violating not just the rules regarding face masks, but also a rule prohibiting the gathering of large crowds.

Photos of the incident show masked police officers approaching sunbathers who appear to be fully or partially nude.

“Citizens can be without clothes in places designated for this purpose, but they must have their mouths covered and must observe the numbers in which they can go into nature," a spokesperson for the local police said, according to the New York Post.

While the spokesperson said they understood that “many people do not have a garden and want to ventilate in the countryside. But we all want one thing in common: fully respecting government regulations, so that the measures taken can be gradually released.”

Local authorities say that the sunbathers did put on face masks and no citations were issued.

Having weird tan lines on your face is a fair price to pay to curb the spread of coronavirus.