Iran

'Nothing would remain': Iran's president vows to completely destroy Israel if it launches ‘tiniest invasion’

On Saturday, Israel successfully intercepted nearly hundreds of missiles and drones that Iran launched

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Israeli military confirms there will be a response to Iran's attack: Jeff Paul Video

Israeli military confirms there will be a response to Iran's attack: Jeff Paul

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on tensions in the Middle East amid wider conflict fears on 'Special Report.'

Iran’s president has vowed to completely destroy Israel, should it proceed with even the "tiniest invasion" of its country.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade warning Israel of a "massive and harsh" response, as the country braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran’s missile and drone attack over the weekend.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday in response to an apparent strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals. Iran blames Israel for the attack, although Israel has not claimed any involvement.

Raisi said Saturday’s attack was a limited one, and that if Iran was provoked to carry out a bigger attack, "nothing would remain from the Zionist regime," the official IRNA news agency reported.

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN FOLLOWING ATTACK AGAINST ISRAEL: 'THE PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE'

President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attended an annual military parade alongside high-ranking officials in Tehran on April 17, 2024.  (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Raisi’s remarks came during a military parade that was relocated to a barracks north of the capital, Tehran, from its usual venue on a highway in the city’s southern outskirts. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for the relocation.

Uniquely, state TV did not broadcast it live, as it had in previous years.

BIDEN SILENT AFTER BEING PRESSED ABOUT IRANIAN STRIKE AGAINST ISRAEL: 'WHAT NOW?'

On Saturday, Israel, with help from the U.S., the United Kingdom, neighboring Jordan and other nations, successfully intercepted nearly every missile and drone that Iran launched. Israel boasted of a 99% success rate, through the use of its Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems.

Iranian soldiers

Raisi said Saturday’s attack on Israel was a limited one and that Iran could choose to carry out a bigger attack. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has vowed to respond, however, without providing additional details on how or when.

The Jewish country’s military council met on Tuesday to decide on future action while its allies have urged all sides to avoid further escalation.

Missile on a sign in Iran

Iran has urged Israel not to retaliate militarily after its own unprecedented missile and drone attack over the weekend, which Tehran presented as a justified retaliation for a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus.  (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel and Iran have waged a shadow war for decades, with the war coming to a head over the past few months as Iran has supported Hamas, which carried out the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history on Oct. 7.

Saturday’s attack was the first direct Iranian military attack on Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.