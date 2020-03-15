Norwegian university bashes US in coronavirus travel guidance

A Norwegian university bashed the United States in a Saturday Facebook message that encouraged its students who are studying in countries with “poorly developed health services and infrastructure” to return home to reduce their chances of contracting the coronavirus.

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology posted the message on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

“In accordance with the recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD), NTNU strongly recommends that all NTNU students who are outside Norway return home,” the message read. “This applies if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure and/or collective infrastructure, for example the USA. The same applies if you do not have health insurance.”

MARYLAND LAWMAKERS TO END LEGISLATIVE SESSION EARLY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

By Sunday afternoon, the message was edited to omit any reference to the United States. The original message, however, remains posted on the university’s website.

Comments on the edited post bemoaned the university for not keeping up the original message.

“Yeah, the original post was better. Those in the USA know their healthcare system is broken. It’s nice to hear other people say it,” wrote one Facebook user.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Omg why did you edit the most accurate part out?! Get your people out of the US lol it’s probably the worst place to be right now,” wrote another.