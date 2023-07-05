Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea appears to lift its COVID-19 mask mandate after years of restrictions

Large groups of North Koreans have appeared uniformly masked as recently as the end of June

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Reports of North Korean citizens going maskless in large groups indicate the country has rolled back its intense COVID-19 restrictions.

South Korean analysts are speculating that the hermit nation has ended its blanket mask requirements as of the beginning of July. 

SOUTH KOREA DRAWS HARD LINE ON NORTH KOREAN AID, NO LONGER A 'SUPPORT DEPARTMENT' DICTATORSHIP

North Korea masks

North Koreans gesture during a mass rally on the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War, in Pyongyang, June 25, 2023. (Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images)

"Photos carried by the Rodong Sinmun show that the wearing of face masks has notably declined since July 3. They are only worn in extremely rare cases," a spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry told the press.

NORTH KOREA ELECTED TO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION EXECUTIVE BOARD

North Korea rally

A mass rally to mark the "Day of Struggle Against U.S. imperialism," on the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War, takes place at the Mayday Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 25, 2023.

Group photos released by North Korean state media as recently as the end of June have shown mandatory masking.

Pictures from an anti-American rally on June 25 show thousands of citizens masked during political demonstrations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Unification Ministry officials suspect the decision was made for practical, economic reasons.

"After carrying out intensive COVID-19 measures for nearly 3 1/2 years, it can be presumed there is a realistic need to ease this," the official said.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com