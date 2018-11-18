North Carolina teacher killed by Mexican drug dealer, official says

A North Carolina teacher who disappeared last month during a vacation to Mexico was killed by a drug dealer, state officials confirmed.

Patrick Braxton-Andrew, 34, was last seen on Oct. 28 near the village of Urique, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, according to a Facebook page dedicated to locating his whereabouts.

Braxton-Andrew died that day "at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling," the page stated on Thursday.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral Jurado also confirmed the teacher's death on Facebook, writing that a drug dealer identified as José Noriel Iran Gil had killed him.

"Patrick died doing what he loved—traveling and meeting people," his family and friends wrote online. "Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do. We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life."

Braxton-Andrew was a Spanish teacher at Woodlawn Middle School in Moorseville, Fox 46 reported. His body has not yet been recovered.