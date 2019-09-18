New York student arrested in Russia over medicinal marijuana released, fined after time served: reports

The New York City college student arrested in Russia for possession of medical marijuana was released from jail after being sentenced to time served and fined more than $200, reports say.

Audrey Lorber, a 19-year-old resident from Staten Island, was found guilty Monday of “attempting to import marijuana purchased in the U.S. into Russia” after she was arrested at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg with 19 grams of medical marijuana, the New York Post reported citing the Moscow District Court.

NEW YORK COLLEGE STUDENT, 19, ARRESTED IN MOSCOW OVER MEDICINAL MARIJUANA: REPORTS

“Given the length of the detention, Lorber was released from serving her sentence, as well as from custody,” a translation of the statement read.

Lorber, a film student at Pace University in New York City, was also fined 15,000 rubles, or just over $230 USD.

Details surrounding Lorber’s arrest and eventual detainment remain unclear.

She was traveling to Europe with her mother this summer where her last post on her now-private social media was a picture of her in St. Petersburg on July 22. Her mother shared a similar post on Facebook of the pair at Palacio Nicolaievsky, a performance art theater in St. Petersburg, a day earlier.

News of Lorber’s arrest was confirmed by the Moscow District Court in a statement on Sept. 2. Online records appeared to show a case naming Lorber submitted to a Moscow court on August 30.

Despite reports that she used the drug medicinally, Russian officials said at the time that the "patent for marijuana use in a medical program issued in the United States that the accused carried with her does not apply to the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Lorber will have to stay in Russia for 10 days following her release during which time she, or the government, have the right to appeal the ruling, CBS reported.