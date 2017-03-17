New Monopoly tokens revealed

The results are in. The eight Monopoly tokens that will pass GO in the next generation of the popular board game have been announced.

With World Monopoly Day set to be celebrated tomorrow the game’s maker Hasbro have revealed which tokens will be included.

More than 4.3 million votes were submitted from a list of 64 contenders in order to decide which eight tokens would be selected.

The three Monopoly pieces which will now no longer pass GO include the thimble, the boot and the wheelbarrow.

That means the Scottie dog, top hat, car, battleship and cat will return.

They will be joined by the rubber ducky, T-Rex and penguin.

Hasbro Australia’s Brand Manager of Games, Tiffany Vibert said, it was an emotional choice for many fans of the popular boardgame.

“It seems that the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow tokens didn’t resonate with today’s fans, while conversely, the animal tokens pull at their heartstrings. They have also opted for traditional choices. The Mr. Monopoly emoji saw the most amount of all the emoji token options — it came in 20th place,” she said.

Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, said the new tokens would be available in Monopoly games sold in September.

“The next generation of tokens clearly represents the interests of our fans around the world and we’re proud to have our iconic game impacted by the people that feel most passionate about playing it,” he said.

