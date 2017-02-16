Monopoly ditches classic game piece

Monopoly purists may not be thrilled that the thimble, which has been part of the popular board game since 1935, is being phased out.

Yes, you can still pass "Go" and collect $200 on the Monopoly board, but soon you may see hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck in the new version of the game.

7-YEAR-OLD GIRL SENDS 'GOOGLE BOSS' JOB APPLICATION, GETS A RESPONSE

Voters rejected the thimble as Hasbro tries to update the board game's pieces for the next generation of players.

Back in 2013, Hasbro Inc. dropped another game piece, the iron, from Monopoly.

Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Winners will be announced March 19, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.