New Jersey man's Titanic belongings recovered expected to auction for more than $100K

Personal effects of a New Jersey man buried at sea when the Titanic sank in April 1912 are expected to sell for more than $100,000 next month.

The collection has remained in Frederick Sutton's family's hands for more than a century. The 61-year-old was a first-class passenger on the ship, returning home from England after traveling "on the advice of his physician for an undisclosed illness" the month prior, according to the Henry Aldridge & Son auction house.

His items up for auction include a first-class passenger list, the New York Post reported. Also in the "extremely rare canvas personal effects bag sewn on board C.S. Mackay-Bennett" are a gold watch with chain, tie clip, pocket book, knife, three silver spoons, gold seal ring with "F.S." initials, $13 in loose coins in a purse and more.

The bag of belongings was recovered by his son-in-law in Halifax about two weeks after the sinking.

The items are set for auction on Nov. 22 in Devizes, Wiltshire. A second portion of the collection will go up for auction in April 2026, which is 114 years since the ship's sinking.

A surviving first-class passenger reported that he had sat next to Sutton in the dining room the weekend before the sinking, and Sutton had reported not feeling well.

"After the collision with the iceberg, an elderly male passenger was reported to have been trapped in his room; some have speculated that this might have been Mr Sutton," the auction house said.

Sutton occupied cabin D-50. He was "one of the very few first-class passengers buried at sea."

The largest ship in the world when built, the RMS Titanic sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912, less than three hours after colliding with an iceberg.

The Titanic had been on a voyage from Southampton, England to New York City .

Just over 700 people — less than a third of the total number of crew and passengers — survived the sinking.



