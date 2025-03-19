Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Israel

Netanyahu says 'leftist Deep State' in Israel, US weaponizes justice system against strong right wing leaders

Trump and Netanyahu are both facing challenges from opposition groups and lawmakers

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Footage shows IDF deployed to central Gaza Video

Footage shows IDF deployed to central Gaza

Israel deployed troops to central Gaza for the first time since the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday made comparisons between challenges being made by left-wing lawmakers to his power and efforts by officials to thwart President Donald Trump's agenda, saying the  "leftist Deep State" has weaponized the justice system against both of them. 

"In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will," Netanyahu's office wrote on X. "They won't win in either place!
We stand strong together."

WHO IS JAMES BOASBERG, THE US JUDGE AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP'S DEPORTATION EFFORTS?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump sit in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

The post appears to refer to a coalition of protestors and officials who are accusing the Israeli leader of continuing the war against Hamas for political reasons. Thousands demonstrated on Tuesday night and more protests were taking place on Wednesday after Netanyahu announced that he had lost confidence in Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet internal intelligence agency, and had decided to dismiss him, Reuters reported. 

Netanyahu also faced opposition before the war when he tried to fire then-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to a planned judicial overhaul.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing dozens of lawsuits over his plans to continue the mass deportation of illegal immigrant criminals and other initiatives, including a ban on transgender people serving in the military and a ban on birthright citizenship. 

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS NOON DEADLINE TO DISCLOSE DEPORTATION FLIGHT DETAILS AFTER JUDGE'S ORDER

Gaza damage

A general view of the demolished buildings and damage during evening hours as Palestinian families who left their homes and took shelter in the city of Rafah to protect themselves from Israeli bombardment and ensure their safety. (Photo by Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last week, federal Judge James E. Boasberg sought to temporarily block the removal of illegal alien Venezeulan citizens who belong to Tren de Aragua, which the administration previously designated as a foreign terrorist organization, under a wartime authority.

Trump and the White House have harshly criticized judges who have ruled against the administration.

Split of President Donald Trump and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg

President Donald Trump and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. (Getty Images)

"This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY," Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. 

Karoline Leavitt: 'This is a continuation of lawfare' Trump faced as a candidate Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Republican lawmaker introduced articles of impeachment against Boasberg, who is accused of abusing his power from the bench.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt scolded the federal judges during a news briefing. 

"They are trying to block, delay and impede. This is lawfare," she told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich on Wednesday. "These partisan activists in the judicial branch didn't get the memo on Nov. 5 when the American people overwhelmingly re-elected this president to continue with mass deportations."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.