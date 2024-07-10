NATO places nearly $700M order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, official says

NATO has placed an order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles totaling nearly $700 million.

The contract was signed during the NATO summit in Washington, according to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

This follows a previous U.S. Army contract in May 2022 worth $625 million for Stinger missiles, aimed at replenishing stocks sent to Ukraine.

NATO has placed an order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth almost $700 million in the name of several member states, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Just today, the (NATO procurement agency) NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost $700 million," he told a gathering of defence industry leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

The last contract for Stinger missiles, made by RTX's RTX.N Raytheon division, was awarded in May 2022.

NATO SUMMIT IN DC IS 'PIVOTAL' MAKE-OR-BREAK FOR BIDEN AS SCRUTINY OVER FITNESS FOR OFFICE INTENSIFIES

This was when the U.S. Army contracted $625 million worth of the anti-aircraft missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine.

The shoulder-fired Stinger missiles have been in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries which fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NATO order for Stingers will keep the production line running through 2029, an RTX spokesman told Reuters.