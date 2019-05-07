Myanmar extends detention of American accused of growing pot

A Myanmar court has allowed police to detain an American entrepreneur accused of operating a marijuana plantation for two more weeks while he is investigated.

John Frederic Todoroki and two Myanmar co-workers appeared in court Tuesday in Mandalay region's Myingyan district for the first time since their April 23 arrests. They could face charges carrying penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Myanmar's anti-drug agency said 349,300 marijuana plants and 1,804 grams (64 ounces) of marijuana oil were found when the plantation in central Myanmar was raided.

Plantation operator III M Nutraceutical Co. said the plants are actually hemp, and its research and development project was approved by the Mandalay region government.

Hemp can be processed into CBD — cannabidiol — a non-intoxicating compound that many believe has health benefits.