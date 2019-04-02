Multiple dead cows appear on shores of Canary Islands, leaving tourists freaked out

Multiple dead cows have washed up on the shores of the Canary Islands over the last week, leaving tourists terrified by the sight of deceased creatures on the beaches.

At least three dead cows were spotted, with the latest carcass discovered by two swimmers near El Medano on the island of Tenerife, a coastal resort favored by tourists across the world.

One man recorded him and another swimmer pulling the carcass onto the beach. The council then took the decomposing remains to a landfill site.

Another carcass was found washed up near Granadilla de Abona, while fishermen found the third one at sea, local media outlets reported.

Some speculated that the animals came from ships carrying cattle from South America that throw the dead cows into the sea if they die during the journey.

According to the Independent, local media alleged that corpses may have been thrown from the Polaris 2, a cattle ship known as a “stink boat.”

The Canary Islands’ Ministry of Agriculture said the dead cows “come with all certainty from one of these boats that transport the herds of cattle from the American continent, animals that in all probability died on board and were thrown into the sea,” the newspaper reported.

David de Vera, the general director of livestock, told a local radio station that it’s illegal under international law to drop the corpses into the sea and instead should be disposed like any other waste once the ship reaches a port.