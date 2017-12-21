Mourners pay tribute to Toronto billionaires found dead

next Image 1 of 2

The children of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman say they have been terrorized by speculation surrounding their parents' deaths.

Jonathon Sherman, the couple's son, said at a memorial Thursday they have had to "navigate through a terrifying maze of non-information and unfounded speculation."

The founder of generic drug maker Apotex and his wife were found dead in their Toronto home last Friday. Police call the deaths suspicious and say both died of "ligature neck compression," but say there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star have cited police sources who say they are leaning toward a murder-suicide theory. The Sherman family has rejected that.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto's mayor attended the memorial.