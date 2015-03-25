Mother of Indian rape victim calls for death penalty for all suspects

The mother of a 23-year-old student who died after being brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in the Indian capital says all six suspects, including one believed to be a juvenile, deserve to die.

In her first published comments, the mother told The Times of India newspaper that the youngest suspect participated in the most brutal aspects of the rape.

Five men have been charged with the student's rape and murder and face a possible death penalty if convicted. The sixth suspect says he is 17 years old. If that is confirmed, he is likely to be tried in a juvenile court where the maximum sentence is three years in a reform facility.

The names of the victim of the Dec. 16 attack and her family have not been released.