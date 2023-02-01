Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Moscow court sentences Russian journalist to 8 years on charges of disparaging the military

Russian law exposes anyone who is critical of the country's military action in Ukraine to fines, prison

Associated Press
A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a Russian journalist in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military, the latest move in the authorities' relentless crackdown on dissent.

Alexander Nevzorov, a television journalist and former lawmaker, was convicted on charges of spreading false information about the military under a law that was adopted soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. The law effectively exposes anyone critical of the Russian military action in Ukraine to fines and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Nevzorov was accused of posting "false information" on social media about the Russian shelling of a maternity hospital in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. Moscow has fiercely denied its involvement.

RUSSIA NOT COMPLYING WITH NUCLEAR ARMS TREATY, STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS CONGRESS

Television journalist Alexander Nevzorov speaks in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 24, 2012. A court in Moscow on Feb. 1, 2023, sentenced the journalist to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military.

Television journalist Alexander Nevzorov speaks in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 24, 2012. A court in Moscow on Feb. 1, 2023, sentenced the journalist to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military. (AP Photo/Sergei Konkov)

Nevzorov, who moved abroad after the start of the Ukrainian conflict, didn't have an immediate comment on the verdict.

Prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced in December to 8½ years in prison under the same law. Another leading opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been in custody facing the same charges.