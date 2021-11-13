Mormon missionary group robbed in Mexico; leader and wife threatened at knifepoint, church says

Two gunmen entered a church meetinghouse in Mexico on Friday and robbed dozens of Mormon missionaries of their phones, tablets and wallets, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said.

All 70 of the missionaries – 13 sisters and 57 elders – were safe, although the mission president and his wife were assaulted and threatened with a knife, the church confirmed in a release.

The full-time missionaries were attending a multi-zone conference in Torreón, Mexico.

None of the missionaries needed additional medical care, the church said.

The suspects ran from the scene and local police were investigating. A church security officer was also evaluating the situation.

The missionaries have been removed from the area.

"Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families as they recover from this frightening and traumatic experience," the church said.