Mitsubishi director says WWII apology may be given to British, Chinese, others forced to work

An outside director of Mitsubishi Materials says the company hopes to apologize to former British, Dutch and Australian World War II POWs, and also reach an amicable solution with Chinese forced laborers, following a landmark apology to American POWs earlier this week.

Yukio Okamoto said Wednesday the POWs were brought to Japan to work and subjected to inexcusable labor conditions. Japan invaded China before and during the war, and Chinese who were sent to work in Japan and their descendants are suing in a Chinese court for compensation.

Okamoto was among company officials who delivered an apology to surviving U.S. POWs and family members on Sunday in Los Angeles for about 900 Americans forced to work in Mitsubishi mines and factories.