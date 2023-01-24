Expand / Collapse search
Mine explosion in Kenya kills 3, injures 3 others

Karebe gold mining company says the fatal blast was caused by illegal miners

Associated Press
A gold mining company said that three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities.

Karebe gold mining company said in a statement late Monday that a wall built to prevent flooding and illegal incursion was blasted by illegal miners, causing an explosion.

Three other workers were injured and hospitalized for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Mine blasts are unusual in Kenya.

A mine explosion caused by illegal miners in Kenya killed three people and injured three others.

Karebe said it had been reaching out to local government officials since 2021 to intervene and stop illegal miners from encroaching in its license area.

The company said an official had visited the area on Monday and instructed illegal miners to stop their activities.