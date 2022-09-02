Expand / Collapse search
Italy
Published

Milan Airport dogs sniff out 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in wheelchair

A dog led police Friday at a Milan airport to some 13 kilograms of cocaine stashed inside a wheelchair

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A drug-sniffing dog led police at a Milan airport to find some 13 kilograms (approximately 30 pounds) of cocaine stuffed into the leather upholstery of a motorized wheelchair, whose user immediately stood up and was arrested, authorities said.

The specialized canine unit was deployed at Malpensa Airport in Italy to check arriving passengers and their luggage following a flight from the Dominican Republic – after drug couriers previously used the route – police said in a statement.

This picture made available Friday, Sep. 2, 2022, by the Italian Financial Police shows the motorized wheelchair used by a man who tried to sniff some 13 kilos (nearly 30 pounds) of cocaine, foreground, at Milan airport, northern Italy.

This picture made available Friday, Sep. 2, 2022, by the Italian Financial Police shows the motorized wheelchair used by a man who tried to sniff some 13 kilos (nearly 30 pounds) of cocaine, foreground, at Milan airport, northern Italy. (Guardia di Finanza via AP)

POLAND DEPLOYS TROOPS TO CLEAN UP ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER AS THOUSANDS OF DEAD FISH WASH ASHORE RIVER

When a dog drew officers’ awareness to the traveler, police first checked his luggage, which yielded nothing, but discovered the drugs after cutting open the wheelchair upholstery.

The passenger, a Spaniard who asked airport workers to help guide the wheelchair, then got up and walked unaided before being taken into custody, police said.

US SERVICEMEMBERS REPORTEDLY UNDER HOUSE ARREST AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING BOY WHILE DRIVING DRUNK IN ITALY

The passenger was brought to a local jail, where judicial authorities upheld his detention pending investigation of the case, the statement said.

Officers said the 11 packets of cocaine, weighing 13.35 kilograms, could have made 27,000 individual doses and had a street value of around 1.4 million Euros ($1.2 million).

