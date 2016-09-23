Mideast 'quartet' urges steps to resume peace talks

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The international diplomatic "quartet" of Mideast peacemakers is calling once again for Israel and the Palestinians to take steps to resume stalled peace talks.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, the top diplomats of the European Union, Russia, United Nations and United States urged the parties to create conditions for restarting "meaningful" negotiations toward a two-state solution. For the Israelis, this means a halt to settlement construction on territory claimed by the Palestinians. For the Palestinians, it means an end to incitement of violence.

The diplomats were also joined by the foreign ministers of Egypt and France, whose countries have each proposed ideas to restart talks. The quartet said all participants had agreed on the importance of coordinating peace efforts.