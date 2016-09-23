Expand / Collapse search
Mideast 'quartet' urges steps to resume peace talks

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini, left, United Nations General Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, second from left, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, second from right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pose for photographers before a meeting of the Middle East quartet at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 2

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second from left, greets United Nations General Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as he arrives for a meeting of the Middle East quartet principles at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (The Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS – The international diplomatic "quartet" of Mideast peacemakers is calling once again for Israel and the Palestinians to take steps to resume stalled peace talks.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, the top diplomats of the European Union, Russia, United Nations and United States urged the parties to create conditions for restarting "meaningful" negotiations toward a two-state solution. For the Israelis, this means a halt to settlement construction on territory claimed by the Palestinians. For the Palestinians, it means an end to incitement of violence.

The diplomats were also joined by the foreign ministers of Egypt and France, whose countries have each proposed ideas to restart talks. The quartet said all participants had agreed on the importance of coordinating peace efforts.