Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexican man charged in fatal border bar fire that killed 11

Mexican suspect was asked to leave bar due to his inappropriate behavior towards women

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was ordered to go on trial in Mexico on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire at a border bar that killed 11 people last week, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the state of Sonora said the Mexican suspect had been ejected from the bar in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado because he was bothering women there.

They said he returned to the bar early Saturday and doused the place with a flammable liquid and set fire to it. The ensuing fire killed 10 Mexican citizens and one woman with American citizenship and injured six others.

FIRE AT MEXICO MIGRANT FACILITY THAT KILLED 38 STARTED IN DEPORTATION PROTEST, PRESIDENT SAYS

Mexico Fox News graphic

A Mexican man has been charged for intentionally setting a fatal border bar fire that killed 11 people.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He will be tried on 11 counts of homicide and six counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

In line with Mexican law, the name of the 28-year-old suspect was not given.

San Luis Rio Colorado is located across the border from Yuma, Arizona, and is best known for its numerous dental clinics and pharmacies serving visiting Americans.