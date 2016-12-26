Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 27, 2016

Mexican Law Enforcement Chopper Fires At Border Agents

By | Fox News
SONOITA, AZ - FEBRUARY 26: An American flag flies at the U.S.-Mexico border on February 26, 2013 near Sonoita, Arizona. The Federal government has increased the Border Patrol presence in Arizona, from some 1,300 agents in the year 2000 ro 4,400 in 2012. The apprehension of undocumented immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico has declined during that time from 600,016 in 2000 to 123,000 in 2012. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TUCSON (AP) – Mexican law enforcement on Thursday crossed into Arizona by helicopter and fired two shots at U.S. border agents, a union spokesman said.

The U.S. Border Patrol said in a statement that a Mexican law enforcement chopper crossed about 100 yards north into the Arizona desert. The helicopter then fired two shots on the Tohono O'Odham Indian Nation, which sits on the border. Shawn Moran, a spokesman for the border patrol union, said the Mexicans fired at agents but that none were hurt.

Sebastián Galván, a spokesman for the Mexican Consulate in Tucson, said the office was gathering information but did not have any details yet.

This incident was not the first one in which the Mexican military has veered across the international boundary.

In January, U.S. border agents confronted two heavily armed Mexican soldiers who crossed 50 yards inside Arizona, the Los Angeles Times reported. A standoff ensued, but nobody was hurt.

In 2011, more than 30 uniformed Mexican soldiers in military vehicles crossed the Rio Grande without authorization in an incident that was believed to be inadvertent.

