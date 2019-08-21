Mexican judge allows recreational cocaine use … for 2 users, reports say

In a ruling hailed as a “historic step” for ending the country’s “war on drugs,” a Mexican judge granted two plaintiffs permission to possess, transport and use cocaine recreationally, according to reports Wednesday.

Mexico United Against Crime (MUCD), the organization behind the case, said the court would allow two petitioners to “possess, transport, and use" cocaine, but not sell it.

“We have spent years working for a more secure, just and peaceful Mexico,” said MUCD director Lisa Sanchez in a Tuesday news release. “This case is about insisting on the need to stop criminalizing … drug users and designing better public policies that explore all the available options.”

A higher court will review the judge’s ruling before it is officially enforced, according to the BBC.

Mexico’s national health regulatory agency, Cofepris, told AFP it would try to block the judge’s order, calling it out of legal bounds.

Mexico has tried to relax its drug policies in recent years. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has argued for a reevaluation of decriminalizing drug policies.

Last year, his socialist party submitted legislation that would legalize marijuana possession, public use, growing and sales.