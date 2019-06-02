Mexican president expecting ‘good results’ on immigration from US-Mexico talks

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that he expects “good results” from upcoming talks in Washington and suggested he is open to reinforcing efforts to stem illegal immigration, according to reports.

The U.S.-Mexico talks will come less than a week after Trump announced on Twitter incremental tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico into the U.S. starting June 10 – unless Mexico stops the flow of migrants across the border.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES ESCALATING TARIFFS AGAINST MEXICO, STARTING AT 5 PERCENT, UNTIL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS 'STOP'

The tariffs will start at 5 percent and rise 5 percent each month to an eventual 25 percent in October.

Lopez Obrador added that Mexican officials plan to convey what their country has been doing to stop illegal immigration to U.S. officials and they are open to additional measures – “without violating human rights,” according to the New York Post.

In a public letter penned to Trump on Thursday after his announcement, Lopez Obrador said Mexico wants to avoid confrontation, but stressed his country is already doing everything it can about immigration.

"Social problems are not solved with duties or coercive measures," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mexico’s foreign minister will leave for Washington on Wednesday.