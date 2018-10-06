Mexican couple confesses to killing 10 women, selling baby

A couple has confessed to killing at least 10 women in a gritty Mexico City suburb and selling the baby of one of the victims.

The arrests were announced Friday by Alejandro Gomez, attorney general of the State of Mexico, which borders the capital, Reuters reported.

The man and the woman were arrested Thursday as they left a house in Ecatepec pushing a baby carriage.

MEXICO HAD MORE HOMICIDES IN 2017 THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT

A search of the carriage turned up dismembered human body parts the pair intended to dispose of in a nearby vacant lot, police said.

A search of the lot turned up more body parts.

Police said the couple acknowledged disposing of other bodies in a similar fashion.

MEXICAN TOWN'S ENTIRE POLICE FORCE IS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH MAYORAL CANDIDATE'S MURDER

They told police they sold one of the dead women’s 2-month-old baby girl to another couple, who were arrested. The baby was returned to her grandmother.

Cops suspected the man and the woman because they knew three women who had disappeared over the last five months.

Mexico State, which borders Mexico City to the east, north and west, has suffered from waves of women’s killings in recent years. While it is unclear how widespread trafficking of children is in Mexico, the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico estimates that an average of four minors disappear every day in Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.