Metro Vancouver floats two new terrible mascots for 'Unflushables' campaign

If you see Pee and Poo floating around in the streets Vancouver, don’t be alarmed, they’re just the newest mascots in a campaign to remind residents that “the only things meant to be flushed are pee, poo and toilet paper.”

Disposing of non-biodegradable waste such as condoms, feminine hygiene products, hair and other items in the toilet cause clogs and damages in the sewage system that flushes millions of dollars of taxpayer’s money that need to be allocated to repairs, Metro chairman and Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said in an informational video to the city.

VANCOUVER AIRPORT ALLOWS TRAVELERS TO SMOKE WEED IN DESIGNATED AREAS BEFORE FLYING

“It includes having to open up pumps and try to unclog them, repair damage to the infrastructure that moves our flushed products through our system to a sewage treatment plant — and that’s a real cost to taxpayers,” Stewart said.

“It costs Metro Vancouver at least $100,000 every year to de-clog regional pump stations, and hundreds of thousands on top of that to replace damaged equipment,” the campaign states. “Municipalities also face additional costs to address issues in their sewer systems.”

The campaign, dubbed “Unflushables” by Metro Vancouver, rolled out the new mascots on April 1, and the city has since posted multiple videos on their website about the damage that disposing even items that say “flushable” on the packaging, such as wipes, can do to the sewage pipes.

The government agency launched a campaign in 2016 called “Never Flush Wipes,” which similarly encouraged residents to throw wipes in the garbage and not in the toilet.

“Flushed wipes can clog sewer lines, pumps and pipes in homes, causing sewage overflows into residences and the environment,” the campaign stated.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Now why do we need a giant turd and a droplet of pee to remind people those are the only things that need to be flushed?” Fox News commentator Raymond Arroyo said on the “Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday.

“They’re worried because, I guess, feminine products and other things are being flushed down the toilet,” he concluded.