Coronavirus
Published

Meth found hidden in coronavirus mask and sanitizer packages in Australia

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Canadian drug smugglers used the coronavirus pandemic to smuggle methamphetamine in shipments of medical face masks and large bottles of hand sanitizer.

The meth was found in two boxes during inspections at a mail sorting facility in Sydney, Australia.

Australian Border Force announced the seizure of meth found hidden in care packages of COVID-19 protective masks and hand sanitizer sent from Canada to Australia.

Officers opened the COVID-19 care packages from Canada and found boxes of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer, the Australian Border Force said Friday.

The boxes had a false bottom containing a black vacuum-sealed bag containing the meth.

Two kilos of the illicit substance were seized.

Australian Border Force announced the seizure of meth found hidden in care packages of COVID-19 protective masks and hand sanitizer sent from Canada to Australia.

“We know criminals will go to any length to smuggle drugs into the country, so it’s no surprise they’re trying to use in-demand items such as masks and hand sanitizer to hide them in,” ABF Superintendent John Fleming said.

“Criminals should know our efforts to secure our border have not stopped because of COVID-19. Sea containers are still being examined and items being sent through the mail centre or air cargo are still being screened. We are continuing to detect and stop illicit substances coming into Australia, no matter how they’re being concealed."