South Korea

Massive fire breaks out at US Army warehouse in South Korea

The depot was built in 1950 at the beginning of the Korean War

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A massive fire broke out at a U.S. Army storage center in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday evening, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

A fire of unknown origin was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time at a warehouse in the Beomil-dong section of Busan. 

U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, Busan, South Korea. 

U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, Busan, South Korea.  (USAG Daegu / Facebook)

U.S. Army Garrison Daegu activated mutual aid agreements with the Busan Fire Department in response to the blaze. 

Public Affairs Officer Phil Molter said the depot was under renovation and was not occupied when the fire broke out. 

Busan, South Korea

The fire broke out in Beomil-dong section of South Korea.  (Google Maps)

The fire was under control around 10:45 p.m. It took several more hours to put out hot spots, Molter said. It has not been extinguished. 

"We have not been able to enter the building due to residual heat and structural integrity of the building, so the cause is yet to be determined," Molter said. 

The U.S. Army built the site as a supply depot in 1950, at the beginning of the Korean War

