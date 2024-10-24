Massive fire breaks out at US Army warehouse in South Korea

A massive fire broke out at a U.S. Army storage center in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday evening, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A fire of unknown origin was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time at a warehouse in the Beomil-dong section of Busan.

U.S. Army Garrison Daegu activated mutual aid agreements with the Busan Fire Department in response to the blaze.

Public Affairs Officer Phil Molter said the depot was under renovation and was not occupied when the fire broke out.

The fire was under control around 10:45 p.m. It took several more hours to put out hot spots, Molter said. It has not been extinguished.

"We have not been able to enter the building due to residual heat and structural integrity of the building, so the cause is yet to be determined," Molter said.

The U.S. Army built the site as a supply depot in 1950, at the beginning of the Korean War.