Massive crowd greets deposed Pakistani PM in hometown

A massive crowd of tens of thousands of supporters has greeted deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his hometown of Lahore at a large rally that began three days ago.

Reaching Shahdara at the edge of Lahore, Sharif said citizens had not accepted his disqualification and asked his supporters to await his next move, without elaborating.

Authorities stopped vehicles, except for Sharif's and ministers, at the beginning of the provincial capital of Punjab because of the massive crowd.

After a Supreme Court decision disqualified him last month for concealing assets, Sharif has traveled with a long cavalcade from Islamabad Wednesday. He stayed overnight in three different cities. Sharif's government was dismissed for third time. He was previously dismissed in 1993 and 1999.