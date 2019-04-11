Mark Steyn: Assange indictment 'extremely weak,' Americans should be disturbed

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn on Thursday said the indictment against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is “extremely weak” and blasted the intelligence community on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The idea that he's somehow goaded and encouraged Manning to steal this stuff. That the line he used... Manning tells Assange, 'that's all I've got left to to to give to you.' And Assange says 'curious eyes never run dry in my experience.' The idea that a corrupt federal criminal justice system could extradite and convict a man on the basis of those words ought to disturb every American,” Steyn told Carlson.

Assange was arrested in London Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for allegedly aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010.

Steyn also blasted the intelligence community for allowing so many members to be privy to classified information.

“There are four million people with top-secret intelligence clearances in this country. That's a population the size of New Zealand,” Steyn said. “If you give top-secret clearances to four million people you're not that intelligent an intelligence community in the first place.”

Steyn also asked Americans to took at the Assange arrest and charges from another perspective.

“Americans, flip it the other way round, Americans would be up in arms the Government of Australia were demanding that London extradite a US citizen to Australia for publishing Australian intelligence secrets,” Steyn added.