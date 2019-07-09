Expand / Collapse search
Man alive after plunging over Niagara Falls, exactly 59 years after seven-year-old boy survived fall

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An unidentified man has survived Tuesday after plunging more than 150 feet over Niagara Falls.

The man -- who Niagara Parks Police say appeared to be "in crisis" before jumping into the river on the Canadian side -- was observed going over the Horseshoe Falls around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. He then fell around 167 feet before hitting the water below.

It was not immediately clear why the man jumped.

The man later was spotted sitting next to an observation platform near the base of the falls and was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said in a statement provided to Fox News.

His plunge Tuesday comes 59 years to the day that 7-year-old Roger Woodward went over the falls with a life jacket, and also survived.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.