Man shot to death as Dublin gangland feud returns

Police say a man in his 20s has been fatally shot outside a Dublin pub in an area that is a focal point for gangland feuding.

Witnesses told Irish media Thursday's victim was standing outside Noctor's Pub on Sheriff Street when a gunman shot him in the head at close range and escaped on foot.

The inner-city district is a power base for one of Ireland's best-known underworld figures, Gerry "The Monk" Hutch, who is involved in a bloody showdown with Christy Kinahan, an Irish drug-trafficking kingpin based in Spain.

Police have accused Hutch's faction of targeting Kinahan loyalists at a Dublin boxing weigh-in, killing one man and wounding two others Feb. 5. The Kinahan faction retaliated three days later, killing Hutch's older brother in his home near Sheriff Street.