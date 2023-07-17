Expand / Collapse search
Man killed, woman critically injured in 'very brutal' gondola accident at popular Canadian resort: police

Tragic accident at Quebec's Mont-Tremblant resort being investigated by police

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A man was killed and a woman is fighting for her life in the hospital following a gondola-related accident at a resort in Canada on Sunday.

Authorities said the two were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the Mont-Tremblant resort near Montreal, Quebec, when a piece of equipment struck the car, according to The Associated Press.

The CBC reported that police in Quebec said the accident was caused by a drilling machine, but that they are unsure why the machine was being operated under the gondola and are not ruling out criminal negligence.

"It was pretty bad," Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Éric Cadotte told the CBC. "The gondola that was struck, there's a part of the gondola that was ripped off and the people had no chance at all, they just fell on the ground at several meters, hitting hard on the ground."

Cadotte described the impact as "very brutal" and questioned why a drilling machine was operating under the gondolas on a Sunday, the CBC reported.

Both the man and the woman were from Ontario and in their 50s, Cadotte told the CBC, noting that the woman remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The provincial police are reportedly conducting an investigation and speaking with witnesses, including resort workers and the operator of the drilling machine.

The Tremblant Resort Association said in a Facebook post that activities at the popular resort were suspended following the incident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Tremblant Resort Association for further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.